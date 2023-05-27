SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pierre claimed its first baseball championship with a 4-2 victory over Harrisburg in the Class ‘A’ final Saturday at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Tigers struck first on Palmer Boyd’s RBI single in the third inning.

The Governors answered with Jack Merkwan’s two-run double in the bottom of the third. Jett Zabel added to the lead with an RBI single later in the inning.

Harrisburg pulled back within one on Max Carlson’s RBI single in the top of the fifth. But the Governors answered right back with an insurance run in the bottom half of the frame.

The two teams secured their spots in the final with victories earlier in the day in the semifinals. Pierre knocked off Brandon Valley 2-0, and Harrisburg defeated Jefferson 6-1.