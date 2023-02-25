RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The State Wrestling Individual Championships came to a close on Friday, making the way for the final day of the tournament.
Saturday featured the team dual state championships. You can see results below:
Guaranteed Places Class ‘A’
- 1st Place – Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 2nd Place – Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Watertown
- 4th Place – Sturgis Brown
- 5th Place – Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Aberdeen Central
Guaranteed Places Class ‘B’
- 1st Place – Canton
- 2nd Place – Bon Homme/Avon
- 3rd Place – Custer
- 4th Place – McCook Central/Montrose
- 5th Place – Parker
- 6th Place – Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
PIERRE VS. BRANDON VALLEY – TITLE DUAL RESULTS
CANTON VS. BON HOMME/AVON – TITLE DUAL RESULTS