RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The State Wrestling Individual Championships came to a close on Friday, making the way for the final day of the tournament.

Saturday featured the team dual state championships. You can see results below:

Guaranteed Places Class ‘A’

1st Place – Pierre T.F. Riggs

2nd Place – Brandon Valley

3rd Place – Watertown

4th Place – Sturgis Brown

5th Place – Harrisburg

6th Place – Aberdeen Central

Guaranteed Places Class ‘B’

1st Place – Canton

2nd Place – Bon Homme/Avon

3rd Place – Custer

4th Place – McCook Central/Montrose

5th Place – Parker

6th Place – Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

PIERRE VS. BRANDON VALLEY – TITLE DUAL RESULTS

CANTON VS. BON HOMME/AVON – TITLE DUAL RESULTS