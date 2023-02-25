RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The State Wrestling Individual Championships came to a close on Friday, making the way for the final day of the tournament.

Saturday featured the team dual state championships. You can see results below:

Guaranteed Places Class ‘A’

  • 1st Place – Pierre T.F. Riggs
  • 2nd Place – Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place – Watertown
  • 4th Place – Sturgis Brown
  • 5th Place – Harrisburg
  • 6th Place – Aberdeen Central

Guaranteed Places Class ‘B’

  • 1st Place – Canton
  • 2nd Place – Bon Homme/Avon
  • 3rd Place – Custer
  • 4th Place – McCook Central/Montrose
  • 5th Place – Parker
  • 6th Place – Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

PIERRE VS. BRANDON VALLEY – TITLE DUAL RESULTS

CANTON VS. BON HOMME/AVON – TITLE DUAL RESULTS