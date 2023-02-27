SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong offensive performance lifted the Pierre boys basketball team past #1 Jefferson on Monday, 84-73.

The Governors held a slim 41-39 lead at halftime, but their offense never slowed down.

Pierre scored 43 points in the second half, lifting them to the eleven point road win.

Three players scored in double figures for the Govs. Jackson Edman led the way with 25 points. Benjamin Heisler added 24, while Lincoln Kienholz tallied 19.

Jefferson saw three score double digits. Griffin Wilde posted 25 points, while Taylen Ashley grabbed 20 and Kaden Year ten.

Both teams will play in the SoDak 16 on Saturday. Those matchups are yet to be announced.