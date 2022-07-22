SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – “I was playing these old people and I thought oh man, I’m just going to be able to whip on these old people and they killed me,” Brent Norgaard said.

The 7th Annual Pickleball in the Park Tournament was held this past weekend at Riverdale Park in Sioux Falls.

“We have 157 players, 115 teams over 3 days. On Friday we had our 60 plus and 70 plus divisions that played and then yesterday we had mens and womens doubles that played all day expect that little spot on the middle where it was raining and then today we had co-ed, or mixed doubles,” Co-Tournament Director Brent Norgaard said.

And if you aren’t exactly sure what Pickleball is…

“I like to describe it like you’re playing ping pong on the table. You have this over sized ping pong paddle and you’re hitting a plastic whiffle ball and you’re hitting it over a net on a court that’s about a third of the size of a tennis court,” Norgaard stated.

“Pickleball to me is a little bit of a chess game because you’re working on moving people around the court, trying to open up the right shot or the next shot. So, it’s not about putting the ball away and getting the point on the second or the third hit, you’re really trying to work it out and it might be 10, 15, 20 hits later that you really have that opportunity to put that ball away,” Co-Tournament Director Stephanie Schild said.

But there’s more to pickleball than just the competition.