PHOTOS: Clearing the snowy football field in Lemmon for Class 9AA playoff game

Sports

LEMMON, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a half-foot of snow isn’t stopping the Class 9AA playoff game in Perkins County Friday night. 

Volunteers in Lemmon worked Friday to clear the football in preparation for a playoff game against Elkton-Lake Benton at 5 p.m. MT. You can see photos of the field before and while it was being cleared in a slideshow below. 

Areas of Perkins County received six inches of snow this week. The game was scheduled for Thursday night but was postponed because of weather. 

Lemmon/McIntosh is 8-0 on the season, while Elkton-Lake Benton is 2-6.

