ST. PAUL, MINN. – The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Golden Bears of Concordia-St. Paul, 84-52, on Saturday afternoon. The Vikings advance to an 8-2 overall record holding a 3-2 record in NSIC play. The Golden Bears fall to 5-4 on the season with a 2-3 record in the loop.

Augustana had a slow start in the first quarter trailing early by five until the 6:13 mark with the Vikings first basket from a layup by Jennifer Aadland. Scoring picked up from there for AU with a 8-3 run in favor of the Vikings. Aadland knocked down a late 3-pointer in the first quarter to tie the score at 13. Both benches would trade a basket to tie it up at 15 concluding the first period.

The Vikings pulled out early in the second quarter, opening the period with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the top of the key for Michaela Jewett. CSP collected three straight baskets to pull ahead with a 3-point lead that was ended by a driving layup from Aadland. A corner-pocket 3-pointer from Izzy Moore led the Vikings 37-31 heading into halftime.

Augustana opened the second half in a similar fashion as the first, scoring its first points at the 6:35 mark following a 5-0 run by CSP. The Vikings found their stride shortly after their first basket of the half, going on a 12-2 run to extend an 11-point lead. Augustana shot an efficient 62 percent in the third quarter overpowering the Golden Bears 30 percent shooting.

The Vikings took off with an early 8-0 run heading into the final quarter of the contest. The run was led by Aislinn Duffy tallying four points following a wide-open 3-pointer and a point from the charity stripe. Aby Phipps led Augustana in the fourth quarter with eight points taking advantage from the field, charity stripe and the 3-point line. A final 17-1 run by Augustana secured the Vikings their third NSIC win of the season.

Overall, Phipps led Augustana in scoring totaling a career-high 21 points. Asilinn Duffy collected her 16th double-double as a Viking and the fourth of the season tallying 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jewett matched her career-high of nine rebounds while adding 13 points.

Up Next

The Vikings host Upper Iowa on Saturday and Winona State on Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon. Saturday’s contest begins at 3:30 p.m. while Sunday’s tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m..