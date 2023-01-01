VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD men also took to the court on Saturday. The Coyotes closed 2022 with an 80-63 win over Western Illinois.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt led the way for the Yotes as he scored a career high 30 points in the win. He was 11-20 from the field and connected on four from beyond the arch. Perrott-Hunt also collected seven rebounds and four assists.

“We are a team, that it could be any guy on any night and tonight, it was Kruz’s night. It’s been AJ’s night, it’s been Mason’s night sometimes, it’s been Tasos’ night sometimes, it’s been Paul’s night sometimes. So, I think you just embrace that role,” USD assistant coach Patrick Eberhart said.

“I was just taking what was given to me. I was coming off the ballscreens and they were dropping too low. The middle was open for a little bit and then the three. I was trying to get the other guys involved as well as they started to pressure me a little bit more,” USD junior guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt said.

USD returns to conference play on Thursday, January 5 when they travel to play at North Dakota.