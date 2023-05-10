SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SANFORD) – The Sanford Pentagon will host the inaugural Presidents Bowl Basketball Classic Dec. 28-30. The three-day event will feature eight varsity boys and girls basketball games, a youth basketball tournament as well as youth basketball and cheer clinics.

Sioux Falls Jefferson, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls Washington will participate in the event. Matchups, ticket information and registration prices will be announced later.

“Sioux Falls has so many talented basketball players across the city, and this is going to be a tremendous three days at the Sanford Pentagon where fans can see them face off against each other on a neutral court, in a unique atmosphere,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “We’d like to thank Erika Kruggel and the entire Presidents Bowl Committee for helping to make this event a reality.”

Throughout the three days, there will be prizes, food and other activities.

“This event will have everything families and sports fans want – incredible competition plus plenty of activities and fun for kids,” said Kruggel, board chair of the Presidents Bowl. “We’re excited to partner with the Sanford Pentagon to showcase the talented girls and boys basketball players we have in our Sioux Falls public schools. Adding this event to the already known Presidents Bowl football games in the fall was a natural next step for us as we continuously look for opportunities to provide meaningful experiences for the students of the Sioux Falls School District while raising funds for the Booster Clubs at each high school.” Sponsorship opportunities are available. For additional information and to learn more about all Presidents Bowl events, please visit presidentsbowl.org or contact presidentsbowl@gmail.com.