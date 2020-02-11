Penguins acquire forward Zucker from Wild for Galchenyuk

Florida Panthers left wing Frank Vatrano, left, gets a two minute penalty as he trips Minnesota Wild winger Jason Zucker during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. The Panthers won 5-4. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have given their injury depleted forward lineup a boost.

The team acquired veteran Jason Zucker from Minnesota in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk, defensive prospect Calen Addison and a conditional first-round pick in the 2020 draft. Pittsburgh had been searching for a proven scorer to help ease the loss of All-Star Jake Guentzel, who is out until late-April while recovering from right shoulder surgery.

The 28-year-old Zucker has 14 goals and 15 assists this season for the Wild but has recently been dropped to the fourth line. The deal isn’t a rental for Pittsburgh. Zucker is signed through the 2022-23 season.