Penguins acquire forward Zucker from Wild for Galchenyuk

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have given their injury depleted forward lineup a boost.
The team acquired veteran Jason Zucker from Minnesota in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk, defensive prospect Calen Addison and a conditional first-round pick in the 2020 draft. Pittsburgh had been searching for a proven scorer to help ease the loss of All-Star Jake Guentzel, who is out until late-April while recovering from right shoulder surgery.
The 28-year-old Zucker has 14 goals and 15 assists this season for the Wild but has recently been dropped to the fourth line. The deal isn’t a rental for Pittsburgh. Zucker is signed through the 2022-23 season.