PBR announces new bull riding team competition; championship weekend will be held in Sioux Falls

Professional Bull Riders has announced a new televised team competition. The event will run from June 5 – July 12 and begins in Las Vegas, Nevada. The competition will then conclude in a championship weekend in front of fans in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

According to a release, The PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge will feature 48 of the world’s top professional bull riders split into 12 teams and two divisions, facing off until two teams remain to compete for the championship

The competition will be held each Friday and Saturday. The first four weekends in Las Vegas will be closed-to-the-public. Championship weekend in Sioux Falls will be held in front of fans.

PBR says in order to help ensure a safe environment for fans purchasing tickets, event partners Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, the City of Sioux Falls, Governor Kristi Noem and PBR will issue a new series of safety protocols.

PBR’s website says guidelines and protocols in place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will include:

To increase physical distancing, tickets available to the public for only approximately 35% of the capacity for PBR events at the arena.

POD seating that separates fans with a minimum four- to six-foot buffer between ticketed seats and minimizes the potential for crossover for fans entering and exiting their seats.

Complimentary facial coverings for fans entering the venue.

More efficient “top to bottom” exit following the event to reduce aisle, hallway and exit congregation.

Mobile ticketing to replace traditional printed tickets.

Increased reliance on cashless, contactless concessions with prepackaged food available for sale.

Social distancing guidelines and monitoring at restroom and concession areas.

Limiting the number of fans who may enter and occupy restrooms at any time.

Regular medical testing/screening for all staff as they enter the venue.

The Monster Energy Team Challenge Championship Weekend will begin at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 and 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 12. Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public Friday, June 5.