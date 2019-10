Paxton to start Division Series opener for Yankees against Twins

New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton delivers to the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

NEW YORK (AP) – James Paxton will start the New York Yankees’ AL Division Series opener against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Masahiro Tanaka will be on the mound for Game 2 on Saturday, and Luis Severino will start Game 3 at Minnesota on Monday.

Manager Aaron Boone says 39-year-old CC left-hander CC Sabathia will not be included on the Division Series roster because of issues with his pitching shoulder. Sabathia, who is retiring after the postseason, made his first regular-season relief appearance last week, had a cortisone shot and did not respond well enough.