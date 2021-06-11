Paul Molitor, Rod Woodson headline Friday’s Legends clinics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Legends for Kids Clinics began on Thursday with golf and continued on Friday with 9 more free clinics.

The Legends baseball clinic was held out at the Sanford Fieldhouse, and baseball hall of famer Paul Molitor was the celebrity athlete in attendance. Molitor most recently spent four seasons as the Twins Manager and before that was a hall of fame player for both Minnesota and the Milwaukee Brewers. As someone who’s seen baseball from all sides, Molitor reflected on the increased celebrations in the modern game.

“If players are showing more animation, emotion, jubilance in successes, I think that’s a good thing. I think with the young people that’s a little bit dangerous; the messages we’re sending them. I know even my son who’s fourteen, they play, and it gets to be a lot of banter between the two dugouts and after the game they don’t want to talk about performance, they want to talk about what the other team was yelling at their team and some of those things are a little bit dangerous. but as far as players having more freedom to express themselves now, i think that’s a good thing,” Molitor said.

Earlier in the day at the football clinic, kids got to learn from Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson. Woodson spent most of his career with the Steelers, though he won a Super Bowl with the Ravens. As someone who runs his own camps, Woodson came away impressed with the Sanford Sports Complex.

“I mean, this campus right here is just amazing. What they’ve done for the kids, I don’t even know if these kids really understand what they have because I practiced in a park. I was in the park when I was 9-years-old. I mean these kids have a great facility and it’s around the country. A lot of communities are giving back to the youth like this and i think it’s tremendous,” Woodson said.

The Legends For Kids Clinics continue on Saturday with 4 more clinics and a Fit Zone.