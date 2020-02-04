Paul Bruns has Dakota Valley in contention in class A

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Less than 48 hours after suffering its biggest loss of the season, Dakota Valley posted one of its most impressive wins at the Dak-XII/NEC Clash, and standout junior Paul Bruns is a major reason why the Panthers are contenders in class “A” basketball.

Dakota Valley has raced out of the gate to a 10-3 record.

“We play really fast. We’re not the biggest team, so we get up and down the court a lot, real quick. We’ve got a lot of good offensive players, defensive players, and that’s how we like to play,” Dakota Valley junior Paul Bruns said.

The Panthers are led by junior guard Paul Bruns, who’s averaging nearly 30 points and 12 rebounds per game.

“What works for Paul is that he scores in so many different ways. He gets them in the post, he can shoot the three, he can shoot a pull-up, and he’s smart. You double-team him and the ball goes out of his hands and those kinds of things lead to a pretty gaudy average, and he does a lot of things for us on the boards and defense, as well, so he’s having a great year,” Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis said.

Bruns has transformed from a 5’9″ freshman into a 6’4″ junior, but it’s his mental game that impresses Kleis.

“What’s unique about Paul is he’s a determined guy. He has been since I knew him as a little kid. He wants to be great, he works, he’s in the weight room six days a week, he’s got a ball in his hands all the time in the off-season. He just wants to be great,” Kleis said.

And that work in the weight room is paying dividends.

“A lot of kids talk like they want to do it, he’s actually done it. He’s been in there all the time and he’s gotten quicker, faster, stronger,” Kleis said.

“Worked hard in the weight room with my teammates this summer and in open gym doing skill work and just working hard, basically,” Bruns said.

Bruns has the attention of numerous colleges at multiple levels, including the Summit League, but isn’t ready to commit and remains focused on the present.

“Right now, I’m focusing on this season only and just trying to win as many games as possible and get to the state tournament and see what we can do,” Bruns said.

Bruns and company return to the floor Thursday against Elk Point-Jefferson.