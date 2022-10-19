HILLS, Minn. (KELO) — Hills-Beaver Creek closed its regular season with a 38-28 win over Edgerton Wednesday night.
After recovering a Flying Dutchmen fumble, the Patriots converted the turnover into points as Beau Bakken’s touchdown gave Hills-Beaver Creek the early 6-0 lead.
Edgerton would answer later in the opening half, driving down the field and capping it off with a Michael Gunnink touchdown to tie the game up at 6.
But the Patriots would have the upper-hand from there as they picked up the 10-point win over the Flying Dutchmen.
Minnesota High School Football Scores
BOLD 36, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34
Dawson-Boyd 22, Minneota 20
Fairmont 34, Blue Earth Area 20
Jackson County Central 28, St. Peter 7
Marshall 42, Belle Plaine 0
Murray County Central 12, Adrian/Ellsworth 6, 2OT
Paynesville 32, Montevideo 28
Pelican Rapids 34, Breckenridge 18
Pipestone 62, Windom 28
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 37, Martin County West 0
Waseca 35, Luverne 0
Worthington 35, New Ulm 27