Pat Mahomes inducted into Canaries Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After spending more than a decade in the majors, including five seasons with the Twins, Pat Mahomes pitched parts of three years with the Canaries, posting a 24-11 record, and helped Sioux Falls win its lone championship in 2008.

Friday, Mahomes was inducted into the Canaries Hall of Fame, joining outfielder, and two-time American Association Player of the Year, Beau Torbert and record-setting pitcher Ben Moore. Pat spent 21 years in professional baseball and is thrilled to see his name and number go up on the wall.

“I had some really, really great times here. To come back and get to see some of the old guys, see my old pitching coach, and my old teammate Ben Moore, you know, it’s kind of surreal being back here because I loved my days playing here,” Canaries Hall of Fame inductee Pat Mahomes said.

Mahomes retired after the 2009 season to coach his then-teenage son Patrick, who’s now the reigning NFL MVP.

After the hall of fame ceremony, the Canaries lost their ninth straight game, suffering an 8-2 setback against Milwaukee.