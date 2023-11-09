VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday’s night cap was unlike any of the other action on that day. Parkston claimed the 9AA state championship with a narrow 12-7 win over Howard.

The Trojans claimed their first ever 9-man title and their second state football championship.

The first half saw just one score. That came on the heels of a 12 play, 83 yard drive for the Tigers. It was a one yard score from by quarterback Taiden Hoyer.

Parkston didn’t answer until the third quarter and then they did so in quick fashion.

The Trojans got a touchdown run by Luke Borrman. He’d then score another one just a minute later.

Those two scores would be the difference as Parkston claimed a 12-7 win.

Borrman was named the Joe Robbie MVP and outstanding back as he tallied 167 yards rushing and two scores.