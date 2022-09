SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After two days of voting, the viewers have spoken as the Parkston vs. Hanson matchup was selected as this weeks Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

395 people voted in this week’s poll, with the Beavers vs. Trojans game receiving 52% of the votes.

The Parkston vs. Hanson contest will now receive extended coverage on KELOLAND.com, following the conclusion of the KELOLAND SportsZone.

This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone returns on Friday, September 9 at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.