TABOR, S.D. (KELO) — Parkston and Tabor each earned strong wins on Tuesday, helping them advance to the Region 4B semifinals.

Parkston opened the day with a dominant 12-1 win over Wagner. They’d take a game off and then collect a 4-2 win over Mt. Vernon/Plankinton. Those two wins led Parkston to the semifinals.

That’s where they’ll meet Tabor, who advanced with an 8-1 win over Alexandria.

Landon Smith led Post 183 on the mound, allowing just one run on three hits in his complete game effort.

The two teams will meet in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.