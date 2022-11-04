Click the video player above to see extended highlights from Parkston vs. Elkton-Lake Benton

ELKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Parkston advanced to the 9AA State Championship with a 36-8 win over Elkton-Lake Benton.

The Trojans used a strong start, mixed with a healthy dose of defense to pick up the victory.

A pair of early touchdown from Parkston’s Kolter Kramer got the Trojans out to an early lead.

Two point after conversions put the Trojans up 16-0.

Parkston would grow the lead to 24-0 and from there, the Trojans never looked back as they continued to dominate on their way to the 28 point victory.

This is third straight game that Parkston has allowed their opponent to score just one time.

The Trojans are back in the state championship for the first time since 2014.