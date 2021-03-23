Parker Fox earns First All-American Honors for NSU Men’s Basketball Since 2009

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Illinois State Redbirds football team decided to opt out of the remainder of the 2021 season. The school made that announcement on Sunday, March 21. That decision left SDSU without a game for Sat. March 27.

"We are disappointed that we don't get to play, but I respect coach (Brock) Spack (Illinois State) and his program," SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said. "I know he makes decisions for the welfare of his student athletes."