Parker Fox earns First All-American Honors for NSU Men’s Basketball Since 2009

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Northern State) – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced today the 2020-21 NABC Division II All-America Team. Northern State junior Parker Fox earned All-American status after being honored on the All-District first team yesterday.
Fox averaged 22.3 points per game, as well as 9.9 rebounds per game. He recorded ten double-doubles this season, in addition to career highs in scoring (39), rebounding (21), and assists (7). Fox shot 64.4% from the field and tallied 74 blocks, 49 assists, and 37 steals. The redshirt junior became a member of the Northern State 1,000 point club in 2021 and earned four NSIC North Division Player of the Week awards and one National Player of the Week honor. He was named to the NSIC/Sanford Health and NCAA Central Region All-Tournament teams. In addition, Fox was the NSIC North Division Defensive Player of the Year, Player of the Year, and first team all-conference honoree.
2020-21 NABC DIVISION II ALL-AMERICA TEAM
Dalton Bolon, West Liberty, 6-4, Graduate, Guard, Gnadenhutten, OH
Patrick Cartier, Hillsdale, 6-8, Sophomore, Forward, Brookfield, WI
Parker Fox, Northern State, 6-8, Junior, Forward, Mahtomedi, MN
Parker Hicks, Lubbock Christian, 6-6, Senior, Forward, Decatur, TX
Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State, 6-0, Junior, Guard, Manhattan, KS
Chandler Jacobs, Dallas Baptist, 6-3, Senior, Guard, Missouri City, TX
KJ Jones II, Emmanuel, 6-6, Sophomore, Guard, Atlanta, GA
Jaizec Lottie, Flagler, 6-2, Senior, Guard, Aurora, CO
Cade McKnight, Truman State, 6-9 RS Junior, Forward, Grinnell, Iowa
Ethan Menzies, Colorado Mesa, 6-7, Sophomore, Forward, Half Moon Bay, CA
Sam Orf, Alabama Huntsville, 6-2, Senior, Guard, St. Charles, MO
Grant Singleton, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-0, Junior, Guard, Sumter, SC
Andrew Sischo, Daemen 6-9, Senior, Center, Guilderland, NY
Brendan Sullivan, Colorado Mines, 6-6, Junior, Guard/Forward, Highlands Ranch, CO
Owen White, Michigan Tech, 6-6, Junior, Guard, Rhinelander, WI
Devin Whitfield, Lincoln Memorial, 6-5, RS Senior, Guard, Lipscomb, AL
Parker Fox earns First All-American Honors for NSU Men’s Basketball Since 2009
