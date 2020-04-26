Park Jefferson Speedway hosts races Saturday night

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Park Jefferson International Speedway in southeastern KELOLAND hosted a pair of races tonight, but without fans.

After discussing it over with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and other state officials, race organizers with Park Jefferson Speedway decided to not let fans attend tonight’s races.

“She didn’t make us stop the fans. We just wanted to make it easier for all the other tracks, and not making some people mad, and make it easier on social distancing, which I think is fine,” Race Promoter Terry McCarl said.

Along with no fans, the track installed some other safety measures.

“We’re parking the rigs not 6 feet apart, but 10 feet apart. Got everybody wearing masks that we can. It’s not mandatory by law but we’re telling everybody to do it, and social distance the best they can,” McCarl said.

“They’re guiding us into our pit spots, not letting anyone kind of free roam. They’re coming around checking on everyone’s mask, making sure you’re wearing your mask. If you feel comfortable wearing gloves, wear your gloves,” 410 Sprint Car Driver Jack Croaker said.

While disappointed no fans were allowed, driver Jack Croaker says he understands why.

“I think it was a little bit of an awakening too, when they said, alright no fans now. Makes it, let’s be a little more serious about it, and make sure we set a good example for sports in the future from this,” Croaker said.

McCarl says the idea to hold the races was just to provide some hope and some normalcy.

“We’re not trying to make anyone mad. We’re just racers. Everybody out here just loves racing you know what I mean. They’re all good people. No one is trying to break any laws, or do anything wrong. We just want to get back to racing, and we’re trying to do it the best that we can,” McCarl said.

Though fans weren’t able to attend the races, they could pay to watch the races online through Speed Shift TV. The races were originally delayed after high traffic delayed the website’s stream, then even went under a rain delay shortly after.