MARSHALL, Minn. (AUGUSTANA) – It was a record-breaking day on Thursday as the Augustana softball team swept Southwest Minnesota State. As the Vikings topped SMSU 5-0 and 9-1, Mary Pardo set the single-season record for home runs by cranking her 24th of the year.

Pardo entered the day with 22 home runs and hit a pair of blasts in the second game of the day to tie and surpass Caitlin Nichol and her 23 home runs in 2015.

With the sweep, No. 12 Augustana has the nation’s longest winning streak at 21 games and improves to

Game One: No. 12 Augustana 5, Southwest Minnesota State 0

Delaney Young with 3-for-3 in the game to push a 12-game hitting streak as she tallied an RBI and a run scored. In all, Augustana racked up 11 hits and limited SMSU to just four in the victory.

Young tallied her scored run in the second inning as Kennedy Buckman pushed a single through the left side for the 1-0 lead. In the fourth inning, Nicole Bellis recorded a sacrifice fly to score Amanda Dickmeyer from third base.

Dickmeyer then recorded an RBI in the fifth inning as her single into right-center scored Becca Koupal, who was pinch-running for Young.

A two-run sixth inning provided all the cushion AU needed to secure the victory. Liz Dierks scored on an Abby Lien triple. Lien then scored on a single to right field from Young for the 5-0 score.

Ashley Mickschl moved to 17-2 on the year with the complete-game shutout. She gave up just four hits and struck out seven Mustang batters.

In addition to Young’s three hits, Buckman and Dickmeyer each added two each as part of the Vikings’ 11 total hits.

Game Two: No. 12 Augustana 9, Southwest Minnesota State 1

As she has many times before, Mary Pardo hit a lead-off home run to give Augustana a 1-0 lead. The difference with this one is the fact that it tied the Augustana single-season record for home runs at 23.

Nicole Bellis made it 3-0 Augustana in the second inning when she singled through the right side to score Abbie Lund and Gracey Brink.

Southwest Minnesota State tallied its only run of the doubleheader in the fourth inning, scratching a single to score an unearned run.

Torri Chute increased Augustana’s lead in the fifth inning as she tripled towards the left-center fence, scoring Pardo.

It was the seventh inning that became truly historic. Pardo stepped up to the plate and hit a 1-ball, 2-strike pitch over the left-field fence. As she circled the bases, Pardo’s Viking teammates chanted what has affectionately become Pardo’s nickname, Mary Yardo.

Pardo’s 24th home run of the season not only gave her the school record but also pushed her into the national lead for home runs in 2022. She’ll now be aiming for the NCAA Division II record for home runs in a season of 32.

Not to be lost after the historic home run, Abby Lien hit a home run over the right-field fence two batters later to push Augustana’s lead to 8-1. The final run of the game came courtesy of Taylor Bross. The pinch-hitter singled into right field to score Torri Chute for the final 9-1 score.

In the circle, Amber Elliott pitched the complete game for her 16th win of 2022. She allowed just three hits and the one unearned run while striking out eight.

Up Next

Augustana closes the regular season with a pair of doubleheaders at Sherman Park on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the Vikings welcome Minnesota Duluth. Sunday is Senior Day where AU hosts St. Cloud State. Both doubleheaders are slated for a noon start.