Panthers LB Kuechly retiring from NFL at 28

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs past Carolina Panthers’ Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.

The 28-year-old Kuechly made the surprising announcement on the team’s website. Kuechly said he felt it was time to “move on.” Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. He suffered three concussions during his career, which may have contributed to his decision.

Kuechly fought back tears at times during his announcement. He did not specifically mention concussions but referenced the ongoing toll of the game on his body.

