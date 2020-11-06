Pandemic, roster turnover among the challenges new Stampede coach faces

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — By the time the Stampede play at Fargo next Friday, it’ll have been more than eight months since the Herd last took the ice. As they get set for a new season, Sioux Falls will begin a new era, with Head Coach Marty Murray.

Taking over any new team has its difficulties. For Marty Murray, playing through a pandemic might be the most challenging opponent his Stampede team will face.

“Everything we do, we got to take in consideration of what’s going on in the real world. But you know this is kind of our escape here to get out on the ice, and do what we love doing. We got to be careful, the alternative is not playing, so we got to be careful of what we do away from the rink,” Stampede Head Coach Marty Murray said.

Murray takes over a Stampede team that’s young, and full of many new faces, with just five players back from last year’s roster.

“Definitely on our second-year guys and veterans to help those kids out. Obviously this is a very tough league to play in, so I think our veterans being there for our young guys, and teaching them the way, will be super great for us,” Defenseman Garrett Sundquist said.

For a new-look team, not having normal team bonding exercises outside of practice has forced the team to adjust.

“I think we’re trying to make the most out of our time here at the rink. So having fun and having a positive attitude when we get the time to spend with each other has been big for us,” Sundquist said.

Though young, the team isn’t lacking talent, especially in net.

“Noah Grannan, he’s got a hefty resume, big body. He’s a candidate to be an NHL draft pick. And then Trent Burnham, a quality 20 year old, who’s got junior experience,” Murray said.

Sioux Falls lost its 12 of its 13 leading scorers from a year ago, with Garrett Pinoniemi the top returner this season. They’ll look to replace that production throughout the lineup.

“We’re going to have score by committee and not count on one line. Success in this league, you’ve got to bank on everyone contributing, not just one or two lines,” Murray said.

The Stampede’s original season opener tonight at Des Moines was postponed. Sioux Falls will now begin its season Friday, November 13th at Fargo.