INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (SDSU) – Clay Carlson was awarded the No. 7 seed at 141 pounds to lead South Dakota State’s contingent into next week’s NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

A junior from Willmar, Minnesota, and a returning All-American, Carlson enters the championships with a 30-4 overall record after a third-place finish at last week’s Big 12 Wrestling Championship. He will square off against Northwestern’s Frankie Tal Shahar, 11-8 overall, in opening-round action.

Carlson was the Jackrabbits’ lone All-American last season as he placed eighth in the 141-pound weight class.

Two other returning national qualifiers, Cade DeVos and Tanner Sloan, each received the 12th seed in their respective weight classes. DeVos, a sophomore from Altoona, Iowa, brings a 29-7 overall record into the tournament and will meet Bailee O’Reilly of Minnesota, 12-6 overall, in the opening round at 174 pounds. DeVos, who placed fourth at the Big 12 Wrestling Championship, defeated O’Reilly, 3-2, in a semifinal match at the season-opening Bison Open.

DeVos was a national qualifier at 157 pounds during the 2020-21 season.

Sloan is a three-time NCAA qualifier at 197 pounds who has compiled a 20-5 record this season. The junior and Big 12 runner-up from Alburnett, Iowa, is slated to open his tournament run against Gavin Hoffman of Ohio State, 14-10, in what will be a rematch from a meeting earlier this season at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in which Hoffman notched a 4-3 decision.

Rounding out the tournament field for the Jackrabbits is junior heavyweight A.J. Nevills. A two-time NCAA qualifier while wrestling at Fresno State, Nevills is back at nationals after a two-year layoff. He earned the No. 22 seed with a 27-11 record and has drawn No. 11 Gary Traub of Oregon State, 20-5 overall, in first-round action.

Competition at the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships runs March 17-19 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The entire tournament will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.