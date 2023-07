SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The region playoffs are set following the conclusion of the class ‘A’ legion baseball regular season.

Sioux Falls East is the top seed as they closed their campaign with an impressive 20-5 record.

Each set of games will feature a best of three style series. The high seed will be the host team with whichever team advancing to state, that claims two wins.

The series begin on Thursday, July 20 with game one. Games two and three will be set for Friday, July 21.