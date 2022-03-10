WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘B’ Girls State Basketball Tournament tipped off Thursday in Watertown. White River entered as the defending Class B Champions and were seeded 5th. Aberdeen Roncalli, who won the Class ‘A’ title a year ago, moved to Class ‘B’ this season and entered as the top-seed.

The Cavaliers faced 8th-seeded Viborg-Hurley. It was a tight opening half with Aberdeen Roncalli taking a 28-27 lead into the break.

The Cougars would outscore the Cavaliers 18-9 in the 3rd to take a 45-37 lead into the 4th quarter. Viborg-Hurley wouldn’t look back as they upset to Aberdeen Roncalli, 69-58.

In the second quarterfinal, it was last year’s state champs White River taking on Corsica-Stickney in a rematch of a semifinal game from a year ago in which the Tigers knocked off the Jaguars at the buzzer.

White River took a 25-19 lead into halftime, and they’d maintain that 6 point advantage heading to the 4th. But that’s when the Jaguars took over, outscoring the Tigers, 14-4 in the quarter en route to the 49-43 victory.

Second-seeded De Smet trailed by 5 at halftime in their quarterfinal against Aberdeen Christian. The Bulldogs would outscore the Knights 15-8 in the 3rd to take a 2-point lead into the 4th quarter. They’d hang on from there for the 52-44 victory.

6-seed Faith took early command of their game against 3-seed Wall. The Longhorns outscored the Eagles 20-9 in the 2nd quarter, to take a 15 point lead into half. They’d never give that lead back as they rolled to the 54-34 upset of Wall.

Viborg-Hurley and Corsica-Stickney will meet in Friday’s first semifinal matchup at 6:00 p.m. Then Faith and De Smet will follow that matchup at 7:45 p.m.