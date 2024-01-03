FLAGSTAFF, AZ (SDSU) – South Dakota State women’s basketball overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Northern Arizona 110-102 in double overtime Wednesday night at Findlay Toyota Court.

Junior Paige Meyer dropped a career-high 37 points in the win, the first Jackrabbit to score at least 35 in a game since Laurie Kruse scored 35 at North Dakota State in 1991. The program record of 39 was set by Karla Stevenson at Augustana 1987.

Brooklyn Meyer added 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Jackrabbits. Three more players finished in double figures – Tori Nelson with 12 and Madison Mathiowetz and Madysen Vlastuin with 11 each. Mesa Byom tallied 12 rebounds and five blocks, including six boards and four rejections in the 10 minutes of overtime.

Grace Beasley finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Northern Arizona.