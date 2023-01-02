SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The National Football League (NFL) has announced the schedule for the final week of regular season football.

The schedule for week 18 was completely unknown until the NFL made an announcement on Monday afternoon.

The headline game for the weekend will feature an NFC North rivalry between the Packers and the Lions.

If Green Bay wins, then they’ll clinch a spot in the playoffs. Detroit needs to defeat the Packers and have the Seahawks fall to the Rams.

Week 18 Schedule

Saturday, January 7 (All times central)

Chiefs vs. Raiders – 3:30 p.m.

Titans vs. Jaguars – 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, January 8