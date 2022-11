Green Bay Packers’ helmets are seen during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, WI (PACKERS) — The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday.

Rodgers was originally selected by the Packers in the third round (No. 85 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft and played in 26 regular-season games with one start and one postseason contest.

Hill was originally drafted by the Packers in 2021 in the seventh round (No. 256 overall) and played in 10 games in two seasons.