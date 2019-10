SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm have new owners.

The Indoor Football League team and 2019 United Bowl champions announced an ownership change in a news conference at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Wednesday afternoon.

Todd Tryon has owned the team since 2009. He has been looking to sell the team since the championship game in July.

An ownership of three families will take over.

