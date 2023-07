HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — I-90 Speedway hosted 117 cars for a night full of racing Saturday.

In the hobby stock feature, Tracy Houleska led the pack and took the win.

The B-Mods saw Aaron De Thury take the win and celebrate in victory lane

Over in the late Model Street stocks, it’s Garet Deboer piloted his 33 car into victory circle.

In the 305 feature, Ryan Serrao in the 55r car earned his first ever win.

MSTS 360 sprint feature was captured by Brett Obanion.