OU women drop out of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Oklahoma Sooners women’s basketball team will not be heading to Sioux Falls this weekend.

OU announced on Twitter the women’s basketball team will not play in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Saturday through Monday at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Sooners said the team cannot meet the player availability threshold for the tournament because of COVID-19 tracing. No replacement team has been announced.

OU was going to play Gonzaga at 5 p.m. Saturday after top-ranked South Carolina plays South Dakota at 2:30 p.m.