Orioles claim first-ever class "B" championship Video

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Lennox baseball team tallied a 6-1 win over Dakota Valley on Tuesday, earning the Orioles their first-ever class "B" championship

Lennox posted three wins in two days, outscoring the opposition 18-4, on its way to a state championship. Oriole pitchers tossed three complete games, allowing a total of four runs on seven hits, while striking out 22 batters over 21 innings.

"It's been huge for pitching because we've always been taught, pitching wins games, throughout the years, so for us to play three games and have only three guys pitch, three complete games, it was huge for us and our confidence," Lennox Senior Brock Anderson said.

After scoring just a single run in their win over defending champion Bon Homme/Scotland, the Orioles' bats came alive in the semifinals and finals, collecting 17 runs on 17 hits.

"You know these last few weeks we have been preaching hitting, preaching that two out hitting and preaching runners in scoring position and getting those runs in. Both games today, the boys came out and you could see it was their goal to get all the runs in and not leave anyone on base today," Lennox Head Coach Drew Sweeter said.

Brock Anderson was named tournament MVP. The senior pitched a 1-hit shutout in Monday's quarterfinals, despite starting only two games during the regular season due to injury.

"You know, going through that injury he had earlier in the season, to come back on basically that short of rest coming back, you know he was lights out and everything you could ask for and then some," Sweeter said.

The Orioles and their eleven seniors, say this championship has been a work in progress.

"I mean I've been playing with these guys since I was four years old. It started in t-ball, and we've just played together ever since and I couldn't ask for anything better. This is like a dream come true," Lennox Senior Camden Wulf said.

"It's just awesome to bring something back to Lennox like this and contribute to the community and the school and this is something the boys will never forget," Sweeter said.

Lennox closes the 2019 season with a 15-3 record, and a state "B" championship.