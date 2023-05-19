SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big non-conference men’s college basketball matchup is coming to the Sanford Pentagon.

The Oregon Ducks will take on the Syracuse Orange on December 17.

“This is a big-time matchup with two of the most recognizable and successful programs in college basketball,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “We take a tremendous amount of pride in being able to bring championship-caliber teams from across the country to Sioux Falls and are excited for these two schools to make their Pentagon debut in front of a passionate crowd and incredible atmosphere on Heritage Court.”

This is the first time Syracuse and Oregon will compete at the Sanford Pentagon. Ticket information and game time will be announced later.