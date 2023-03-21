WICHITA, KAN. (KELO) — Paul Mills is leaving the Summit League. The Oral Roberts head coach is taking the same position at Wichita State, as first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Mills spent six seasons leading the Golden Eagles and won the Summit League twice, including this past season when they went 21-0 against conference foes. They lost to Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. In 2021, ORU became the second 15-seed to advance to the Sweet 16.

The 50-year-old made headlines in South Dakota for comments he made prior to this year’s Summit League Tournament in which he questioned the tournament’s location and format.

Wichita State has been to the NCAA Tournament just once in the last five seasons and went 17-15 last season.