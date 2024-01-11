TULSA, Okla. (USD) – Oral Roberts picked up its 10th-straight home Summit League win with a 84-66 victory over South Dakota in Tulsa Thursday night. Isaac McBride had 21 points and was one of four Golden Eagles to score in double-figures.



McBride shot 50 percent from the field but went 0-5 from the three-point line in just over 38 minutes of action. Kareem Thompson tallied his second double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 boards.



Kaleb Stewart matched McBride’s game high with 21 points of his own on 8-of-18 shooting from the field and three triples. Paul Bruns had 13 points and eight boards while Lahat Thioune scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds for South Dakota (8-10, 1-2 Summit).



Oral Roberts came out ready to defend its home court league win streak, jumping out to an early 22-6 lead with just over 12 minutes to play in the first half. Mayuom Buom returned to the rotation for the Coyotes after an injury sidelined him for the last four games. A put-back layup from Buom at the 8:18 mark started a 16-0 run for South Dakota that included three dunks, two from Buom. South Dakota took its first lead of the game at 33-31 on a driving layup from Bostyn Holt , but McBride responded with his first points of the game to tie it up at 33-33. McBride spurred a 9-0 run for the Golden Eagles that would give them a 40-33 lead heading into the halftime break.



South Dakota was able to keep it close through a majority of the second half, with all 10 of Thioune’s points coming in the second half. McBride drew a shooting foul and knocked down both free throws to extend ORU’s lead back to double-digits for the first time in the second half at 66-56 with 6:16 to play. Stewart hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead back down to single digits, but the Golden Eagles quickly responded with a hook shot from Josh Jones to put the lead back in double-figures where it remained for the rest of the game. McBride scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half.



Oral Roberts forced 18 South Dakota turnovers and scored 17 points off those. The Coyotes outrebounded the Golden Eagles 37-32 but ORU scored 46 points in the paint opposed to USD’s 38. The Golden Eagles shot 56.7 percent from the field in the second half and 48.5 percent for the game.



Buom’s nine points for South Dakota were just two shy of his season-high 11 points. Jevon Hill had seven points, two rebounds, and two assists in a career-high 19 minutes of action.



South Dakota returns home to host St. Thomas (Jan. 18) and South Dakota State (Jan. 20) in Vermillion.