TULSA, Okla. – Oral Roberts completed a higher shooting percentage by more than 20% over South Dakota State propelling the Golden Eagles to a 79-40 victory against the Jackrabbits on Monday, Dec. 19, in the Mabee Center to begin Summit League play.

SDSU had one lead in the contest and it was after its first field goal attempt, an Alex Arians 3-pointer, which he drained with 30 seconds off the clock. The two teams exchanged baskets in the opening minutes, but the Golden Eagles pushed their advantage to double digits for good just over 11 minutes into the game.



Oral Roberts held a 40-21 lead at the halftime break. ORU took control of the contest by outshooting SDSU 44.7-25.8% in the first 20 minutes – including a 37.5-16.7% margin from deep – along with forcing nine Jackrabbit turnovers.



The Golden Eagles built off a strong first half by going 15-for-28 (53.6%) from the field in the remaining 20 minutes. The Jackrabbits were unable to get anything going as SDSU followed up a first half with eight field goals with another eight in the second half.



Oral Roberts improved to 10-3 overall and picked up the win in both teams’ first matchup of conference action. SDSU dropped to 5-8 this season.



Notes

Oral Roberts finished the contest shooting 48.5% and going 11-for-28 (39.3%) from 3-point range. The Golden Eagles had three double-digit scorers led by Connor Vanover’s 21 points. Kareem Thompson had a game-high eight rebounds and seven assists.

William Kyle III and Alex Arians tied for an SDSU-high eight points. Broden Lien had eight rebounds and he was followed by Matt Dentlinger who had six boards.

and tied for an SDSU-high eight points. had eight rebounds and he was followed by who had six boards. The Jackrabbits’ 26.2% shooting mark was their lowest since a 2016 defeat to UC Irvine that saw SDSU record a 25.5% clip. SDSU’s point total was its lowest and the margin of defeat was the worst for the Jacks since 2006.

Up Next

South Dakota State continues its Summit League road trip on Wednesday when the Jackrabbits take on Kansas City at the Swinney Center at 7 p.m.