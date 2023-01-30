TULSA, OK (USD) — South Dakota ended a tough, three-game road trip with a 103-53 loss to Oral Roberts in Tulsa Monday night.



It was the 20th all-time meeting between the two schools. With the win, Oral Roberts stays undefeated in conference play and undefeated at home with a 20-4 record. South Dakota falls to 10-13 (5-6 Summit) on the season.

After shooting 55.8 percent from the field Saturday night, the Coyotes were held to 32.1 percent from the floor and 24.1 percent from three. Mason Archambault led the team with 11 points on the night. It was the third straight game in double-figures for Archambault. He has scored 10 or more points in five of the last six games now. It was also his fifth straight game with a steal. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 10 points including two three-pointers. A.J. Plitzuweit had seven points while Damani Hayes had five points a team-high six rebounds.



It was a rather different night on the other side of the court as Oral Roberts had an effective night on offense. Max Abmas scored a game-high 31 points on 10-of-17 shooting and 7-of-12 from three. Issac McBride added 20 points while Kareem Thompson dropped a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Connor Vanover rounded out the double-digit scoring for ORU with 10 points and had four blocks. As a team, the Golden Eagles shot 55.2 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from the three-point line.



Oral Roberts opened the game on a 7-0 run, but South Dakota managed to trim the lead down to four before the first media timeout of the first half. A quick 9-0 run by ORU out of the break pushed the lead to double digits where it stayed for the rest of the game. Every time the Coyotes would score, Oral Roberts would go on a long, sustained run that continued to put the game out of reach. In the end, the Golden Eagles took tonight’s game by 50 – their largest margin of victory this season.



The Coyotes return home for two games this weekend inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Next up is North Dakota State on Thursday night at 7 p.m. North Dakota comes to town on Saturday for USD’s Native American Heritage Day. That game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. tip.