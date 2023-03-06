SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Oral Roberts is headed to the men’s championship game.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles fended off a challenge from fifth-seeded St. Thomas, earning a 70-65 victory Monday night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Oral Roberts (28-4) will face the winner of South Dakota State and North Dakota State in the championship game at 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (18-14) led 33-32 at halftime but Oral Roberts used an 11-0 run, holding the Tommies scoreless for more than 4 minutes, to claim the lead. ORU never trailed again, despite St. Thomas cutting the lead to 3 points with less than 2 minutes to play.

Max Abmas, the conference player of the year, led the Golden Eagles with 21 points, while Connor Vanover added a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Tommies, playing in their first Summit League Tournament, were led by Andrew Rohde, who had 23 points, while Parker Bjoklund added 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.