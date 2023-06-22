SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Oral Roberts became the first team in Summit League history to participate in the College World Series.

Oral Roberts is the lone mid-major program of the eight teams to make it to in Omaha, matching up with three teams from the SEC, a pair of ACC squads, and one team from each of the Pac-12 and Big 12. Playing on college baseball’s biggest stage against this high competition has an important meaning for the Golden Eagles and the league as a whole.

“It helps the Summit League brand overall, not only in the sport of baseball but all of our sports, and shows that the Summit League is a special place to be,” Summit League commissioner Josh Fenton said. “We promote and provide great student-athlete experiences… It’s great exposure for the league. It shows that the league is performing at a high level.”

ORU has dominated the Summit League in recent history and claimed both the regular season and tournament titles in 19 of the last 24 seasons. This postseason run illustrates the viability of Summit League baseball.

“As people can see from this particular run from Oral Roberts, a high level of competitive success and focusing on wanting our programs to compete nationally,” Fenton said. “So, for the baseball side, especially knowing that most of us are in the north, that we’ve got a very competitive baseball conference.”

With more eyes drawn to the sport at the College World Series, the Golden Eagles are receiving attention they may not otherwise have received.

“Especially in a sport like baseball, where maybe in the regular season, you don’t see that level of fan support and that level of attention, media paying attention to it, as they do at the College World Series, it’s a pretty special moment for the teams that get to participate,” Fenton said.

After winning its first game in Omaha, Oral Roberts’ run came to an end with a loss to TCU on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles completed the season with a 52-14 record.