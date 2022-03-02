VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD Women are the two-time defending Summit League Tournament Champs and the Coyotes claimed a share of the conference regular season title.

This year’s tournament marks the final one for fifth year seniors Liv Korngable, Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb and potentially for senior Regan Sankey.

Those four have been a part of a lot of success in Vermillion including 2 conference tournament championships, 2 regular season conference titles and 3 NCAA tournament berths, and they’re looking forward toward competing for another.

“I’m looking forward to being back in the Premier Center. Last year was kind of a, just a weird circumstance for everyone. So getting back in there, having all the fans back, hopefully we have a really good turnout, should be fun, should be really fun,” Lamb said.

“It doesn’t feel real that this is actually the last time. Maybe there’s another COVID year, but yeah it’s definitely surreal that this is the real last time for me, Liv and Chloe,” Sjerven said.

Coyotes take on Western Illinois in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Tipoff is set for 3:00 p.m.

Make sure to tune into the KELOLAND Summit League Special this Thursday night. We’ll break down both the men’s and women’s brackets, hear from all four local teams, plus we speak with the new Summit League Commissioner. The Summit League Special airs Thursday, March 3rd at 6:30 p.m.