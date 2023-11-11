OMAHA, Neb. (SDSU) — South Dakota State volleyball fell 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-9) to Omaha Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

The Jackrabbit offense was held to a .061 hitting percentage with 27 kills and 21 attack errors. Omaha hit .277 in the match.

Sylvie Zgonc tallied seven kills and nine digs for the Jacks, both team highs. Masa Scheierman and Katie Van Egdom chipped in six kills, one ace and one block apiece. Scheierman also contributed six digs.

Raegen Reilly and Rylee Martin dished nine assists each. Stella Winterfeld added two assists and eight digs.

Rachel Fairbanks led all players with 11 kills. McKenna Ruch was also in double figures with 10 kills.

Each of the first two sets were tight early on until Omaha runs pushed the home team ahead. The Mavs put together a run to open the third set and ran away with the final game.

NOTES

South Dakota State is 9-18 on the season and 7-8 in Summit League contests. Omaha clinched at least a share of the Summit League title at 12-4 (13-13 overall)