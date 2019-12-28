Omaha tops Herd 4-1, ends win streak at four

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) — The Sioux Falls Stampede were defeated by the Omaha Lancers 4-1 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Friday night. The Lancers tallied three unanswered goals before Stampede forward Will Dineen tallied the lone goal of the game for the home crowd three minutes into the third period. Jaxson Stauber made the start in net, stopping 28 of 31 shots on net.

The Sioux Falls Stampede came out of the league-wide, 10-day winter break with a four-game win streak in hand looking to extend that streak, the longest of the season. Former Stampede defenseman Connor McGinnis, traded to Omaha during the break, scored the opening goal of the game from the blue 3:55 into the second period. Alex Campbell and Ryan Sorkin assisted on the goal.

Six minutes later Zachary Plucinski put the Lancers up by two with an assist from Ross Mitton. Jack Jensen scored his first United States Hockey League goal on the power play at the 15:56 mark of the period to finish the period 3-0.

Former Lancer forward Will Dineen was able to end the shutout with a goal three and a half minutes into the third period. Dineen put a shot on net from the blue line that was tipped toward the net by Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe. Inches from the goal line, a Lancer defender placed to back out front for Dineen to put in the back of the net.

The Lancers finished the game scoring on the empty net and outshooting the Herd 32 to 21. The Herd did not earn a power play opportunity all night and finished one for three on the penalty kill.

The Stampede are back in action tomorrow night to rematch with the Lancers and back again on Dec. 31 to face off with the Des Moines Buccaneers for a special 6:05 p.m. puck drop and New Year’s Eve bash. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.