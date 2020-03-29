Olympics set target date for 2021

The Olympic rings are seen behind cherry blossoms Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the Odaiba section of Tokyo. Not even the Summer Olympics could withstand the force of the coronavirus. After weeks of hedging, the IOC took the unprecedented step of postponing the world’s biggest sporting event, a global extravaganza that’s been cemented into the calendar for more than a century. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Olympic International Committee has set a target date for the postponed 2020 Olympics.

It was reported that officials are planning to start the games on July 23, 2021.

The date is close to how the IOC wanted the 2020 Olympics to be scheduled.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to begin on July 24, 2020, but were postponed last Tuesday, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The postponement was the first time that an Olympic games were moved/postponed.

More information will come later as the IOC gets more information on the coronavirus and as the date nears.