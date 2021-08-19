Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson hopes his win will inspire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson will be in Sioux Falls on Friday for a meet and greet at the Blue Rock.

Stevenson is a national champion wrestler from the University of Minnesota, and at this summer’s Olympic Games, Steveson erased a three point deficit in the final 13 seconds, including the gold medal sealing takedown with 0.2 seconds left to claim the gold medal.

Steveson hopes his Olympic gold medal moment can inspire, while also grow the sport of wrestling.

“A lot of younger kids my age are going to see that, and I hope they are influenced by it, and go out there in their daily lives, and make sure they never give in to what other people say. A lot of people might doubt them at the time. It is really cool for me to go out there and put on a good show for the USA, and put on a good show for a lot of people out there that are younger that might want to wrestle too. I think that video hitting mainstream media was definitely a big push for wrestling, and shows that wrestling can be versatile and have someone that can branch out into the real world,” Steveson said.

Steveson will be at the Blue Rock Friday afternoon from 3:30-5:30 p.m.