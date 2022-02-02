SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski has announced the addition of 26 student-athletes as part of the 2022 signing class on National Signing Day. The student-athletes will join the Viking football team at Fall Camp in August of 2022.
“On behalf of my staff, administration and University, I want to welcome our 2022 signing class and their families to the Augustana Football Family,” Olszewski said. “We are excited with not only the immediate impact talent in this class but also the depth and competition this group will provide to our football team. This class will raise the bar of expectations and continue to build on the winning culture of Viking Football.
“I am proud of the tireless work of my staff for attracting every position needed through graduation with amazing young men that will represent AU in the very best way for years to come. We look forward to their contributions on and off the field as we strive to be one of the top programs in the country.”
2022 Class by the Numbers
- 18 Team Captains
- 13 All-State Honorees
- 9 States Represented
- 5 Wide Receivers
- 5 Offensive Linemen
- 5 Defensive Backs
- 4 Defensive Linemen
- 3 Tight Ends
- 1 Quarterback
- 1 Running Back
- 1 Linebacker
- 1 Kicker/Punter
The Class
Shan Acharya | OL | 6-5 | 330 | Fr. | Omaha, Neb. | Elkhorn North
High School: Acharya will graduate from Elkhorn North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, in May of 2022. During his senior season, he would not allow a single sack from his offensive line position while earning an honorable mention to the Nebraska All-State teams.
Personal: Acharya was born to parents Mirdula and Sunil in Omaha, Nebraska. He has one sibling and he enjoys playing golf, fishing, hanging out with his friends and his family. During his time at Augustana, he plans on majoring in health care management and minoring in broadcasting.
Jack Alexander | OL | 6-4 | 294 |Fr. | Middleton, Wis. | Middleton
High School: Alexander will graduate from Middleton High School in June of 2022. An Honorable Mention to the Wisconsin All-State team as a senior, Alexander was named All-Conference and All-Region as a member of the offensive line. He was named as an honorable mention to the All-Region squad as a junior.
Personal: A son of Pamela and William, Jack was born in Columbus, Ohio. He has two siblings and he enjoys working out, hanging out with friends, playing video games and listening to music. He is still undecided on a major at Augustana.
Keegan Andriano | DB | 6-0 | 187 | Fr. | Ankeny, Iowa | Centennial
High School: As a two-year starter and three-year letter winner, Andriano totaled 59 tackles as a senior with five tackles for loss. While earning All-State honors, he intercepted two passes. He also earned All-Conference accolades.
Personal: Born to Kelli and Rich in Ankeny, Iowa. He has two siblings and enjoys going to the lake, playing with friends and spending time with family. He will pursue pre-dental and business while at Augustana.
Alex Belongia | DB | 6-2 | 190 | Fr. | Rice Lake, Wis. | Rice Lake
High School: Belongia will graduate from Rice Lake High School in May of 2022. During his senior season, he would record 93 tackles with 50 of those marked as solo. He led the State of Wisconsin with eight interceptions on his way to earning the Jim Leonard Award, given to the state’s top safety. On offense, he had 37 receptions for 851 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year for his conference while leading his team to State Runner-Up honors. He earned First Team All-State honors at both defensive back and wide receiver.
Personal: Belongia was born in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, to parents Margarita and Brian. He has four siblings and enjoys hanging out with friends, playing video games, and being active. While at Augustana, he plans on majoring in sport management.
Tyler Birn | DE | 6-5 | 250 | Fr. | Appleton, Wis. | East
High School: Birn will graduate from Appleton East High School in May of 2022. As a senior, he earned Second Team All-Conference honors with 52 tackles including eight tackles for a loss with one sack. In his junior year, he would earn Second Team All-Conference honors while recording 35 tackles with two tackles for a loss. He would also have one INT and one blocked punt.
Personal: Birn was born in Appleton, Wisconsin, to parents Sara and Chris. While at Augustana he plans to major in business with hopes to become a real estate broker.
Will Boyles | WR | 6-5 | 180 |Fr. | Lubbock, Texas | Coronado
High School: Boyles will graduate from Coronado High School in May of 2022. During his senior season, he earned a spot on the First Team for Academic All-State. During his junior year, he was named Second Team All-District. His sophomore campaign saw him named the District Newcomer of the Year.
Personal: Boyles was born in Lubbock, Texas, to parents Brandi and William. He has three siblings and enjoys anything outdoors, reading and sports. He is still undecided on a major at Augustana.
Walker Britz | RB | 6-0 | 188 | Fr. | Mankato, Minn. | Mankato West
High School: Britz will graduate from Mankato West High School in June of 2022. During his senior season, he would rush for 1,190 yards and 13 touchdowns. A State Champion in Minnesota’s 5A class, Britz was named All-Conference and All-District.
Personal: Britz was born to parents Rachel and Aaron in Burnsville, Minnesota. He has two siblings and likes to hang out with his friends, work out, hunt and fish. He plans on majoring in business with a minor in entrepreneurship during his time at Augustana.
Lincoln Carlson | WR | 5-9 | 165 | Fr. | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Harrisburg
High School: Carlson will graduate from Harrisburg High School in May of 2022. During his senior season, he tallied 52 receptions for 881 yards and six touchdowns. His 52 receptions set a single-season record for the Tigers. He would also set a single-game receiving record with 193 yards. He earned All-State, Academic All-State and All-Conference selections while helping Harrisburg to the 11AAA State Championship. During his junior season, he would have 28 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns while placing Runner-Up in the State Championship.
Personal: Carlson was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to parents Julie and Scott. He has two siblings and he enjoys lifting, fishing along with spending time with friends and his family. During his time at Augustana, he plans on majoring in biochemistry.
Christian Connelly | DL | 6-3 | 185 | Fr. | Bryon, Minn. | Byron
High School: Connelly will graduate from Bryon High School in June of 2022. During his senior season, he would record 52 tackles with 11 for a loss. He would also have eight sacks and two fumble recoveries. He was an honorable mention to the all-conference teams. During his junior year, he would record 57 tackles and eight sacks. He would also force a fumble.
Personal: Connelly was born in Rochester, Minnesota, to parents Heather and Craig. He has one sibling and he enjoys fishing, hunting, lifting and traveling. He plans to earn a degree in biology at Augustana.
Chase Emsick | DL | 6-4 | 289 | Fr. | Elkhorn, Neb. | South
High School: Emsick will graduate from Elkhorn South High School in May of 2022. During his senior campaign, he earned Nebraska All-State honors at defensive line while recording 28 tackles including eight for a loss and three sacks. During his junior year, he would earn Second Team All-State honors while his team was the Nebraska State Runner-Up.
Personal: Emsick was born in Springfield, Nebraska, to Shannon and Kyle. He has one sibling and he enjoys hunting and fishing. While at Augustana he plans on majoring in business.
Gunnar Hensley | QB | 6-2 | 183 | Fr. | Carlsbad, Calif. | Mission Hills
High School: Hensley will graduate from Mission Hills High School in June of 2022. During his senior year, he played four games due to injury but totaled nine touchdowns. During his junior year, he earned First Team All-League honors while throwing for 15 touchdowns. He earned a three-star recruit status from 247 Sports.
Personal: Hensley was born in Los Angeles, California to parents Kristin and Brad. He has two siblings. While at Augustana, he plans to major in Business.
Christian Jepperson | TE | 6-4 | 204 | Fr. | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Brandon Valley
High School: Jepperson will graduate from Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, South Dakota, in May of 2022. A state Runner-Up in 2021, he earned All-State 11AAA accolades as a senior while also earning All-Metro and All-ESD Conference accolades.
Personal: Jepperson was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to parents Gretchen and Ryan. He has three siblings and enjoys piano, guitar, video games and camping. While at Augustana, he plans on majoring in biology.
Will Lynch | TE | 6-4 | 232 | Fr. | Cedar Falls, Iowa | Cedar Falls
High School: Lynch will graduate from Cedar Falls High School in Cedar Falls, Iowa, in May of 2022. During his junior and senior seasons, he was a team captain and a letter winner. During his senior campaign, he was named First Team All-Metro and First Team All-MVC Conference. He was selected to play in the 2022 Iowa Shrine Bowl.
Personal: Lynch was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to parents Amy and John. He has two siblings and he enjoys lifting, hunting along with spending time with friends and family. During his time at Augustana, he plans on majoring in business.
TJ Murray | DB | 5-11 | 166 | Fr. | Baltimore, Md. / Boys Town
High School: Murray will graduate from Boys Town High School in Omaha, Nebraska, in May of 2022. During his senior year, he recorded 54 tackles, two interceptions and tallied a fumble recovery leading to a touchdown. He was First Team All-District. During his junior year, he would record 35 tackles and four interceptions. He earned Honorable Mention All-State honors as a junior.
Personal: Murray was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to his mother, Kyona. He has three siblings and he enjoys working out with his friends and watching anime tv shows. While at Augustana he plans on majoring in Psychology.
Mario Oliva | OL | 6-5 | 260 | Fr. | Terra Verde, Fla. | IMG Academy
High School: Olivia will graduate from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in June of 2022. During his senior season, IMC Academy won its conference and went on to be Florida State Runners-Up with an 11-1 record. His team would also post an unbeaten record in his junior season but there would be no postseason due to Covid-19.
Personal: Oliva was born in Downers Grove, Illinois, to parents Randall and Janice. He has one sibling and he enjoys hockey, hanging out with friends and volunteering. While at Augustana, he plans on majoring in finance with a minor in chemistry.
Eli Oxner | DB | 5-11 | 175 | Fr. | Rapid City, S.D. | Stevens
High School: Oxner will graduate from Rapid City Stevens High School in May of 2022. During his senior season, he would only allow five catches from his defensive back position and was ranked the number two defensive back in South Dakota. He was an Academic All-State selection and received an all-star game selection.
Personal: Oxner was born to parents Leah and Matt Sturgis, South Dakota. He has one sibling and he enjoys hiking, snowboarding and climbing. During his time at Augustana, he plans on majoring in business administration with a minor in political science.
Jace Patton | TE | 6-3 | 225 | Fr. | Gilbert, Ariz. | Highland
High School: Patton will graduate from Highland High School in Gilbert, Arizona, in May of 2022. During his senior year, he would have 38 receptions for 548 yards scoring seven touchdowns. He was All-Region tight end and was the State Championship MVP for his team. During his junior season, he would have 18 receptions for 252 yards scoring four touchdowns. He was an Honorable Mention to the All-Region team.
Personal: Patton was born in Gilbert, Arizona, to parents Aimee and Jye. He has three siblings and he enjoys basketball, football, fishing and hunting. His plans while at Augustana include majoring in business finance with a minor in sports media.
Jake Pecina | K | 6-0 | 165 | Fr. | Forney, Texas | Sunnyvale
High School: Pecina plans to graduate from Sunnyvale High School in Forney, Texas, in May of 2022. During his senior season, he made eight field goals with his longest being from 35 yards out. He would also make 49-of-50 point-after attempts. An All-State honoree, Pecina also earned First Team All-District honors as a senior. In his junior campaign, he made seven field goals including a long of 48 yards. He earned All-State and All-District honors. His career-long field goal came in his sophomore season when he split the uprights from 50 yards out.
Personal: Pecina was born in Dallas, Texas, to Kristi and Chris. He has three siblings and enjoys fishing, sports and disc golf. He will decide on a major at Augustana shortly but will be in the realm of architecture, mathematics or animal science.
Bryant Petska | OL | 6-5 | 299 | Fr. | Chippewa Falls, Wis. | Chippewa Falls
High School: Petska will graduate from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, in May of 2022. During his senior season, he earned First Team All-Conference honors. In addition, he was named Second Team All-Northwest. During his junior season, he would be an Honorable Mention to the Minnesota All-State Team while being named First Team All-Region and First Team All-Northwest.
Personal: Petska was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He was born to Tina and Matt and has two siblings. He enjoys CrossFit, reading, watching Netflix and playing the cello, violin, and piano. He plans to be a biology major at Augustana.
Klayton Sattler | WR | 6-5 | 200 | Fr. | Tea, S.D. | Tea Area
High School: Sattler will graduate from Tea Area High School in May of 2022. During his senior season with the Titans, he had 47 catches for 904 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. He was First Team All-State and an All-Conference honoree. He was also a part of the Elite 45 from the Argus Leader. His team went 11-1 and was state 11AA runners-up. As a junior, he helped Tea Area win the State Championship.
Personal: Sattler was born to parents Tracy and Kent in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He has two siblings and he enjoys snowboarding, baseball, and video games. He is undecided on a major.
Sam Scholten | WR | 5-11 | 159 | Fr. | Brandon, S.D. | Brandon Valley
High School: Graduating from Brandon Valley High School in May, Scholten had a senior season consisting of 33 receptions for 454 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Academic All-State honoree was a State Runner-Up as a senior for the Lynx.
Personal: Scholten was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to parents Stacy and Kelly. He joins his two brothers at Augustana, Zach and Thomas. His father, Kelly, is the defensive line coach at AU. During his time at Augustana, he plans on majoring in Business.
Ty Strehlow | DB | 6-0 | 192 | Fr. | Weston, Wis. | D.C. Everest Schofield
High School: Strehlow will graduate from D.C. Everest Schofield High School in May of 2022. During his senior season, he would total 35 catches for 426 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he would have 57 tackles. He earned First Team All-Conference and All-Region teams.
Personal: Strehlow was born in Houston, Texas, to parents Vicki and Tim. He has one sibling and enjoys boating, water skiing, snowmobiling and four-wheeling. While at Augustana, he plans on majoring in business.
Manny Struck | WR | 6-2 | 179 | Fr. | Sioux Falls, S.D. | O’Gorman
High School: Struck will be graduating from O’Gorman High School in May of 2022. As a senior, he would earn South Dakota All-State and all-conference honors at defensive back along with earning Academic All-State accolades. As a junior, he would have an All-Conference honorable mention.
Personal: Struck was born to parents Jenni and Mark. While at Augustana, he plans to major in Accounting.
Koy Wilke | LB | 6-3 | 200 | Fr. | Omaha, Neb. | Elkhorn South
High School: Wilke will graduate from Elkhorn South High School in Omaha, Nebraska, in May of 2022. He was a team captain his senior season and he was also a letter winner.
Personal: Wilke was born to parents Cari and Ryan in Grand Island, Nebraska. He has two siblings and enjoys hanging out with friends, watching movies and playing Madden. During his time at Augustana, he plans on majoring in business.
Corbin Wirkus | OL | 6-5 | 304 | Fr. | Baltic, S.D. | Baltic
High School: Wirkus will graduate from Baltic High School in May of 2022. During his high school campaign, he started all 35 games for Baltic. As a senior, he had 32 tackles and four tackles for loss recorded. He had all-conference honors. As a junior, he would earn all-conference honors and record 34 tackles with two tackles for loss. He also earned all-conference accolades during his sophomore campaign.
Personal: Wirkus was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to parents Alicia and Rich. He has one sibling and enjoys watching sports and hanging out with his friends. While at Augustana, he plans to major in Business.
Ryan Zatechka | DL | 6-2 | 265 | Fr. | Omaha, Neb. | Westside
High School: Zatechka will graduate from Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska, in May of 2022. During his senior season, his team went 12-1 and was the Class A State Runner-Up. In his junior year, his team went undefeated and was the Class A State Champion.
Personal: Zatechka was born to parents Jennifer and Rob in Omaha, Nebraska. He enjoys playing football, wrestling, collecting Legos and playing video games. While at Augustana he plans on majoring in biology.