SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski has announced the addition of 26 student-athletes as part of the 2022 signing class on National Signing Day. The student-athletes will join the Viking football team at Fall Camp in August of 2022.



“On behalf of my staff, administration and University, I want to welcome our 2022 signing class and their families to the Augustana Football Family,” Olszewski said. “We are excited with not only the immediate impact talent in this class but also the depth and competition this group will provide to our football team. This class will raise the bar of expectations and continue to build on the winning culture of Viking Football.



“I am proud of the tireless work of my staff for attracting every position needed through graduation with amazing young men that will represent AU in the very best way for years to come. We look forward to their contributions on and off the field as we strive to be one of the top programs in the country.”





2022 Class by the Numbers

18 Team Captains

13 All-State Honorees

9 States Represented

5 Wide Receivers

5 Offensive Linemen

5 Defensive Backs

4 Defensive Linemen

3 Tight Ends

1 Quarterback

1 Running Back

1 Linebacker

1 Kicker/Punter