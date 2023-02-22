ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Northern State women advanced to the NSIC Quarterfinals with a 63-49 win over Upper Iowa on Wednesday.

The Wolves led for the majority of the game, but they saw their lead slip away early in the fourth quarter.

Upper Iowa’s Lexie Lodermeier connected on a jumper, giving the Peacocks a 47-45 lead with 7:36 to play.

Northern State called a timeout a minute later.

Out of that timeout, the Wolves would start a big run.

Freshman Madelyn Bragg scored her only points of the game. The Aberdeen Roncalli alum would score on back-to-back trips down the floor, putting the Wolves back in front.

From there, the star of the afternoon would take over. Northern State’s Kailee Oliverson would score eleven points in the final five minutes, leading to a Wolves 63-49 win.

Northern finished the game on an 18-4 run.

. @nsuwolves_wbb closes the game on a 18-4 run to advance.@kailee_machelle with a career high in points and rebounds, 34 points-17 boards.



Northern will play Augie on Sunday at 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/ySZ2ZURnEi — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 22, 2023

Oliverson posted a career high in points and rebounds, with a double-double of 34 points and 17 rebounds.

Courtesy: Northern Sun Conference

The Wolves will now play in the NSIC Quarterfinal on Sunday, February 26. They’ll meet in-state opponent, Augustana.