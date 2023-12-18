BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU rolled to a 59-0 semifinal victory over Albany last Friday, punching its ticket to Frisco, Texas for the third time in the last four seasons.

Friday’s semifinal game carried a unique energy, as the pregame warmups were conducted and fans made their way into Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

“When that energy started coming and all those fans started coming into the building, you could start to feel it. We were all super confident. The fans were bringing great energy,” SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski said.

SDSU dominated in all three phases of the game. The Jacks offense tallied 556 yards. The defense collected three interceptions, a fumble and a touchdown, while the special teams added a punt return score.

“If you can create that many momentum plays, it’s hard to win. I’m really proud of our defense. Two shutouts in the playoffs, I’d love to know if that’s every been done before,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

“It was a good, old fashioned whipping all the way around. I think we didn’t play well enough to compete at times and you’ve got to give them credit,” Albany head coach Greg Gattuso said.

Albany entered Friday’s game as the top rush defense in the country.

“Our defense takes every little bit and they take it personal and our offense got sick of hearing it,” Rogers said.

But they were little match for the Jackrabbits who rushed for 220 yards, 107 of which by Isaiah Davis.

“They say the playoff Zay thing, but I watch him every day. He’s an uncommon person who works for every little bit that he’s gotten in his time here,” Rogers said. “It’s fun to watch. He’s an unbelievable player and we’re surely going to miss him, but we’ve got one more game with him.”

18 seniors dressed for the Jacks in the win, adding another chapter to their legacy at SDSU.

“There was an understanding that we wanted to go out on our own terms. Especially in the second half, we didn’t have a lot of snaps there for a while. Based on how everything was playing out, we just wanted the opportunity to still play in front of these fans,” SDSU tight end Zach Heins said.

SDSU will now face Montana in the FCS National Championship. That game is set for Sunday, January 7 in Frisco, Texas.