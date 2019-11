LINCOLN, Neb. (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped a crucial road matchup 4-3 with the Lincoln Stars Saturday night at the Ice Box. Brian Carrabes, Ryan Sullivan and Tyler Coffey scored for the Herd, but it was not enough as the Stars rallied late in the third and secured the victory in overtime. Grant Adams stopped 34 of 38 shots as the Herd earned a point on the weekend.

The Stampede scored the opening goal of the contest at the 6:19 mark off the stick of Brian Carrabes for his fourth goal of the season. The last time the Herd scored the opening goal of the game was back on September 28 in the season opening game against Des Moines. Carrabes found the back of the net after picking up a loose puck in the offensive zone and quickly putting it under the pads of goaltender Jacob Mucitelli.